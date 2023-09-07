Azimut Magellano 60 sea trial review: £2m modern classic trawler yacht on test

If you want a comfy cruiser with classical panache, the Azimut Magellano 60 is a boat you need to see. Alex Smith takes a test drive...

The style of the Azimut Magellano 60 is a world away from the radical cutaways and faceted hull angles of the Fly, S and Verve lines. In place of unflinching modernity, what we have here feels far more classical and self-effacing and as the new entry point to the four-strong Magellano line, that’s exactly as it should be.

There’s a clean, pared back linearity to the external form and a modest confidence to the trim that makes this boat feel quite timeless. The block-coloured hull and the weightlessness of the upper deck also lend this boat a much lower profile than you might expect of a 60ft flybridge cruiser – and at the aft end of the superstructure, like impeccably debonair go-faster stripes, those elegant teak louvres have become something of a Magellano trademark.

Clearly then, this boat is designed to evoke a sense of seafaring heritage and yet when you step on board, the internal arrangement actually feels very fresh. The external cockpit, for instance, surfs the latest trend, with fore-and-aft furniture and a glass transom to keep the views wide open.

There’s also a pair of stools at the aft galley bar, which straddles the zone between inside and outside, creating a great spot to perch with a drink. And it’s good to see narrow stainless steel bars holding up the flybridge without obscuring the view from the cockpit, as well as twin side gates as standard for easy access to the pontoon.

When you make your way forward, the bow on the Azimut Magellano 60 feels larger than that of Azimut’s equivalent ‘Fly’ model. There’s space here for the full ship’s company of 12, thanks to a big island sunpad and a fold-up bench seat that provides a contained dining station ahead of the main deck screen. There’s also a sunshade for this section with elevated struts so you can walk beneath it without having to stoop, plus a set of frosted pop-up lights for a gentle glow when the sun goes down.

But what’s really impressive on this main deck is the way the Azimut Magellano 60 manages its beam. At 16ft 11in, it’s by no means wide by the standards of a 60ft flybridge cruiser but the clever use of narrow side decks and slim bulwarks enables the internal saloon to provide 10% more volume than the 60-footer from the parallel flybridge line.

That’s arranged around an aft galley, which is split across a central companionway, with a full-height fridge-freezer tucked into the starboard corner. At a stroke, that increases the openness at the port bar while also improving the space in the main galley for storage, work surfaces and appliances.

There’s all the gear you would expect in here, including an induction hob and dishwasher, but being an Italian boat, the Azimut Magellano 60 goes beyond mere practicality, with some delightfully curved Zeppelin-like storage cabinets that hang down from the ceiling.

Read Alex’s full review of the Azimut Magellano 60 in the October 2023 edition of MBY, which is out now.

Azimut Magellano 60 specifications

LOA: 60ft 7in (18.47m)

Beam: 16ft 11in (5.15m)

Draft: 4ft 6in (1.37m)

Displacement: 34,920 kg

Fuel capacity: 3,650 litres

Engines: Twin 12.4-litre inline 6-cylinder MAN i6 730hp diesels

Top speed on test: 26.4 knots

Fuel consumption: 190lph @ 20 knots / 30lph @ 8.5 knots

Cruising range: 307nm @ 20 knots / 827nm @ 8.5 knots

Noise: 75.5 d(B)A @ 20 knots

RCD category: B for 12 people

Starting price: €1.65 million (ex. VAT)

Typical on-water price: €2.5 million (inc. VAT)