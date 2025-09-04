Bavaria Vida 2025 Yacht Tour: A Refined Cruiser

While the Bavaria Vida might not be brand new model, there have been plenty of improvements and updates for 2025. Hugo Andreae takes us on a tour.

Bavaria Yachts is making a bold statement with its latest world premiere, the newly refined Bavaria Vida. While not an entirely new model, the team has implemented significant upgrades to enhance its usability, safety, and all-around appeal. The result is a sportscruiser that delivers on all fronts, from its powerful outboard engines to a clever, all-weather cockpit design.

The most notable change on the Vida is the shift to twin Suzuki 300hp outboard engines. This change in powertrain has allowed for a complete rethink of the aft deck. Now, the entire transom section can be tilted up to fully raise the outboards, and new guardrails and a passageway have been added. This makes moving around the stern safer and more convenient than before.

The boat’s main deck is a masterclass in space and versatility. It features a spacious wraparound dinette with a large table that can be fully extended for dining or lowered to create a massive sunbed. Opposite the seating area is a generous outdoor galley, fully equipped with a sink, fridge, and a two-burner gas hob, making it easy to cook proper meals while at sea.

One of the Vida’s best features is its convertible hard top, which is fitted with two manually sliding sunroofs. This simple, reliable solution allows you to quickly choose between shade and sun.

The helm station is equally considered, with a triple-seat bench and three separate bolsters for comfort. The helm is on the starboard side, ensuring easy access to and from the cockpit without disturbing the skipper.

Below deck, the cabin is surprisingly spacious, designed to be a comfortable overnight retreat. It converts from a V-shaped seating area into a large double bed, with a decent amount of natural light from hull windows and an overhead hatch. While the entrance to the heads is a little tight, the bathroom itself is well-appointed with a toilet, sink, and a shower with standing headroom.

Bavaria Vida specifications

LOA: 36ft 9in (11.19m)

Beam: 11ft 3in (3.43m)

Engines: 2 x 200hp, 250hp or 300hp outboards

Top speed: 41 knots

Price: From €258,000

