Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Boarncruiser TR50, which was making its global debut...

Dutch boat manufacturer Boarnstream Yachting unveiled their latest steel boat, the Boarncruiser TR50, at the 2023 Boot Dusseldorf boat show. This full displacement boat is incredibly sturdy and seaworthy, making it ideal for long journeys.

While it may not move quickly, the TR50 is designed to be a Category A cruiser, meaning it can handle tough conditions and stay safe and stable. The boat’s solid steel build makes it incredibly strong, but its weight can also be a problem, causing it to roll easily.

To counteract this, Boarnstream has fitted the TR50 with a pair of DMS Magnus Master stabilisers that spin quickly, creating pressure up or down depending on the direction of the spin. The show boat was fitted with twin 170hp Yanmar engines for a range of approximately 1,000 nautical miles at 10 knots.

The cockpit area is spacious and shaded by a flybridge overhang that extends to the end of the bench. The boat also features walkaround decks on both sides, side boarding gates, and big cleats welded to the structure of the boat.

The deck features two sunbeds and a big locker on either side, while the bow boasts a special platform for the boat’s heavy-duty anchor – a must-have on such a substantial seagoing vessel. The interior features skylights and a lovely bench at the front of the boat for relaxing during slow cruises.

The boat’s steel build makes it highly customisable, with endless possibilities for the owner to spec out their vessel. Prices for the Boarncruiser TR50 start at around a million euros, but the customisable build means the price can vary considerably based on the owner’s specifications.

Enjoy the tour…

Boarncruiser TR50 specifications

LOA: 50ft 3in (15.3m)

Beam: 15ft 2in (4.6m)

Engine: Single or twin 170hp Yanmar

Top speed: 10 knots

Starting price: €1million (ex. VAT)