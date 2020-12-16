Elling E6 yacht tour: This Dutch masterpiece is all about long-distance cruising

Serious long range cruising and exemplary build quality are the key tenets of the Elling range, and the E6 is a perfect example.

If you want to do some serious long-distance cruising, there are few motor yachts you could choose that would be more capable than the Elling E6.

This sturdy Dutch cruiser features everything a liveaboard couple could ask for, from copious storage and an emergency wing engine, to extra large fuel tanks giving transatlantic cruising range and a capsize-proof hull design.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on a whistle-stop tour of an Elling E6 and the immediate impression you get is one of solidity – this is a boat built with redundancy firmly in mind.

There’s plenty of design charm running throughout the interior as well, which you’re going to want if this is where you’re going to live for weeks or even months at a time.

This particular boat was specced out for an owner, but Elling can build the E6 in a variety of lower-deck configurations, meaning you can add even more accommodation if that’s your priority.

Specification

LOA: 64’11” (19.80m)

Beam: 17’6” (5.35m)

Draught: 4’11” (1.50m)

Displacement: 34,000kgs (75,000 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 5,200l (1,144 gal)

Water capacity: 1,000l (220 gal)

Engine: Single 900hp Volvo Penta D13 + 75hp Volvo Penta D4 wing engine

Max speed: 22 knots

Cruising speed: 18 knots

Cruising range: 4,000nm at 6 knots

Price: £1,689,000 (ex. VAT)