Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Chris-Craft Launch 35GT...

Iconic American brand Chris-Craft unveiled its latest model, the Chris-Craft Launch 35GT, at the Palma Boat Show earlier this month. The new design combines classic styling with modern technology.

It’s the design flair that you notice first, from the teak accents, stainless steel detailing and cream-coloured gelcoat, to the striking Portofino blue hull.

The Chris-Craft Launch 35GT features several new innovations, including an integrated teak bathing platform as well as a smart cream leather effect seating area.

The boat’s central passageway has been moved to the side, so you don’t tread on the cushions as you board, and pop-up cleats, teak grab rails and fender buttons add to the premium aesthetic.

The C-shaped seating area is cleverly designed, with a backrest that can slide forward to become a headrest for a full-length sunbed, Alternatively, the backrest can be slid back for a perfectly bolstered backrest for sitting.

The boat also has a wet bar, fridge, a grill under the seats, plus a full-folding table for dining, and there are cup holders almost everywhere you look – in fact it may have the most cup holders of any boat of its size.

The Chris-Craft Launch 35 GT comes with a full-length hard top with integrated lighting, but customers can also choose a canvas-style hardtop that can fold down for easy storage.

The helm area features a beautiful three-section steering wheel with stainless steel and polished mahogany spokes and traditional analog dials for reading the engine RPM.

The boat also features a side boarding gate and folding bathing ladder, which provides easy access to the water for diving, fishing, or simply enjoying a quick swim.

The Launch 35GT’s attention to detail and beautiful styling are sure to impress anyone who comes aboard.

Enjoy the tour…

Chris-Craft Launch 35GT specifications

LOA: 34ft 9in / 10.59m

Beam: 10ft 10in / 3.3m

Engine: 2x 350hp Volvo V8

Top speed: 48 knots

Starting price: £618,209 (ex. VAT)