Chris-Craft 34 Corsair yacht tour: Drinking in the detail of this Cadillac of the seas

As American as apple pie, the Chris-Craft range has won admirers the world over due to its delightful detailing and powerful performance. Nick shows us around a Chris-Craft 34 Corsair...

Some yachts get even more beautiful the closer you look at them, and the Chris-Craft 34 Corsair is certainly one of them.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on board this immaculately detailed day boat, admiring the lashings of stainless steel and gorgeous pale blue spray painted finish.

This 34 Corsair’s modern technology is all concealed behind a charmingly retro exterior with stitched leather seats, embroidered Chris-Craft logos and dashboard that wouldn’t look out of place on an American muscle car.

The cockpit layout is all about enjoying your day in the sun, but there is also a good sized cuddy in the bow, which could comfortably serve as an overnight cabin if you need it.

The 34 is the largest Corsair in the current Chris-Craft collection and can be fitted with a wide range of engine options up to twin 430hp, easily propelling you above 40 knots.

Specification

LOA: 34’3″ (10.4m)

Beam: 10’2″ (3.1m)

Displacement (dry): 9,950lbs (4,513kg)

Engines: Twin 350hp Volvo Penta V8s

Top speed: 40 knots

Fuel capacity: 185 gal (700.3l)

Water capacity: 35 gal (132l)

Price: £344,000