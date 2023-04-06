Delphia 10 yacht tour: Is this the future of inland boating?

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Delphia 10, which was making its global debut...

The new Vripack-designed Delphia 10 is a very versatile yacht. You can spec it with either a diesel engine of up to 110hp or an electric shaft drive from 40 to 80hp.

You can also tailor the layout to your needs with one of three standard arrangements. The Delphia 10 Sedan is a traditional pilothouse model with walkaround side decks and a large cockpit settee.

The Lounge model uses a fully open design, with plenty of seating and a forward cockpit, securely contained within elevated side decks. And the Lounge Top model uses a large flat hardtop that makes a great platform for solar panels.

In all cases, this new baby of the Delphia range is designed to deliver a flexible and contemporary day boating experience with a bright and practical lower deck for overnight stays.

Windows both in the hull and the console sides provide panoramic views from the Queen-size scissor berth, as well as lots of natural light – and the bathroom comes with a separate shower for user-friendly weekending.

Delphia 10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 1in (9.78m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.49m)

Engine: Single 40-110hp diesel or 55kW electric

Top speed: 44 knots

Price: €163,744 (inc. VAT)