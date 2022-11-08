Iguana Foiler first look: French yard launches world’s first amphibious electric boat

Iguana Yachts has launched the world’s first battery-powered amphibious boat, called the Iguana Foiler. As if that weren’t enough, it also features folding foils and retractable caterpillar tracks.

The all-new 33ft Iguana Foiler is powered by a specially adapted version of Evoy’s new prototype 300hp electric outboard motor fed by a 120kWh lithium-ion battery bank.

To reduce drag and increase range, it rides on a pair of curved surface-piercing foils that fold down from each side and a third T-shaped foil at the rear fitted to a specially extended lower leg of the outboard.

This set-up tends to be more forgiving than retractable foils, which require active controls to maintain a constant ride height.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

On the water, the Iguana Foiler should deliver a top speed of up to 30 knots and a practical range of around 50nm at foiling speeds of around 22 knots. Pretty impressive for a craft weighing in at just over four tonnes.

The rest of the boat follows a more conventional pattern with a C-shaped seating area and table aft, a couple of helm seats forward and a walkthrough windscreen leading to a bow lounge forward.

Iguana Foiler specifications

Length: 32.8′ / 10m

Beam (min): 10′ / 3.1m

Engine: Single 300hp EVOY electric outboard

Top speed: 30 knots

Range: 50 miles

Capacity: 8 people

Price: TBC