Exclusive tour of this €1.4million cruiser with a stunning teak interior: Solaris Power 52 Coupé

We’ve already seen the 52 Open but when we got the chance to take a look at the Coupé model at Boot Dusseldorf Hugo Andreae leapt at the chance



We’ve seen the solaris 52 Open before but Boot Dusseldorf provided the launch platform for the new Solaris 52 Coupé model. It’s a handsome looking craft with curves in all the right places and a nice balance between inside and outside space.

That rear sunpad hides a garage for a 2.45m inflatable and thanks to a folding backrest on the aft bench and a drop down cockpit table, the whole thing can be extended into one vast sunbed.

In contrast to some manufacturers, which prioritise volume over almost everything else, Solaris is quite happy to sacrifice a degree of space for purity of line and ease of movement around the boat.

The wheelhouse, for instance, has been kept relatively slim to leave space for deep walkaround decks on both sides that are as wide as and safe as anything in its class despite the lack of guard rails.

Teak cappings on the bulwarks, flush-fit pop-up cleats and slot-in fender buttons keep the looks as clean as possible, without losing sight of crewing necessities. There’s even an electric retracting winch on the foredeck to tighten up the bow lines when mooring stern-to in a Mediterranean marina.

While the saloon may not be as beamy as some but big drop down windows on both sides in addition to a lift-up stern window and sliding sunroof do a great job of opening it up to the elements.

Unusually the sunroof is over the rear seating area and galley rather than the helm, which makes sense for the guests but might leave the skipper feeling a bit left out. Tall nav screens and a low roofline that drops down into your field of vision leaves a rather shallow view forward but as Solaris hulls tend to ride nice and flat, this may not prove an issue out at sea.

The owner of hull No1 had opted for a three cabin layout with an open-plan master cabin forward and a guest double and twin amidships. Lashings of satin finished teak and pale fabrics lent this a lovely fresh vibe, although taking the doors off the two ensuite bathrooms for the show might have helped it feel more airy than it was. And while the engineroom was impressively spacious, it could really do with a bigger access hatch from the cockpit.

Solaris Power 52 Coupé specifications

LOA: 53ft 1in (16.2m)

BEAM: 16ft 3in

ENGINES: Twin Volvo Penta IPS650 or IPS800

TOP SPEED: 28-33 knots

PRICE FROM: €1.39m ex VAT

CONTACT: www.solarispower.com