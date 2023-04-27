Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Finnmaster T9 ST, which was making its global debut...

Finnmaster has received plenty of praise for its award-winning T-series of sporting weekenders. But in the form of the new Soft Top variant, it has expanded the usability of its flagship Finnmaster T9 well beyond that of the standard boat.

Built into the roof structure is a retractable fabric sunroof that spans the full beam of the boat and runs from the aft end of the wet bar to the screen rim.

That is supplemented by massive obstruction-free side windows and a one-piece screen to preserve brilliant all-round views.

And yet there is still a set of easy-rig canvases contained in the structure’s aft uprights, complete with a set of runners, so you can switch between ‘open’ boating and climate-controlled shelter with the utmost ease.

The cockpit storage is great, the mid cabin is very serviceable and, as with the standard Finnmaster T9, the forward cabin is blessed with great sea views through low-level windows.

Of course, all that counts for little if the pricing is prohibitive, but at just €40,000 more than the standard model, this feels like a job very well done.

Enjoy the tour…

Finnmaster T9 ST specifications

LOA: 30ft / 9.04m

Beam: 10ft 6in / 3.23m

Engines: 2x 300hp Yamaha outboard

Top speed: 46 knots

Starting price: €296,000