Flipper 900 DC yacht tour: On board a 50-knot Finnish flagship

Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Flipper 900 DC, which was making its show debut...

Now that Offshore Powerboats in Lymington has started importing the Flipper range of sportsboats, this was the first opportunity for UK showgoers to see its flagship Flipper 900 DC model.

Powered by single or twin outboard motors, it’s a serious performer boasting speeds of up to 50 knots from its unstepped deep-vee hull.

But being a Finnish designed and built boat, it’s also very practical with lots of thoughtful touches to boost its versatility.

The aft bench, for instance, not only hides a full length (if rather fiddly) canopy that swings up to enclose the entire cockpit but also has a fold-flat backrest so it can double as a sunbed.

Multiple deck lockers, drawers and lift-up seat bases on cantilever hinges mean you’re never short of somewhere to store things, and the cushions themselves are thick, comfortable and beautifully upholstered in diamond-quilted waterproof fabric.

A compact wet bar with grille, sink and two fridges takes care of catering as there is no galley below deck.

That is reserved for a forward double berth behind a privacy curtain, a narrow double berth beneath the cockpit and a wet room with a pull-out shower.

In this regard, it’s not as spacious as a 30ft Bavaria or Jeanneau Leader but its quality and performance still set the Flipper 900 DC apart.

Flipper 900 DC specifications

LOA: 29ft 7in (9.05m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.10m)

Engines: 2 x Mercury 225hp outboard

Top speed: 44 knots

Price: £180,860 (inc. VAT)