Flipper 900 ST yacht tour: Inside a super flexible four-season weekender

Reporting from the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Flipper 900 ST, which was making its UK debut...



Having tested the Flipper 900 DC in Lymington a few months ago, we were extremely keen to visit the Flipper stand at the Southampton Boat Show to investigate a sister model that, on the face of it, appeared to make even more sense.

And just as we had hoped, the new Flipper 900 ST (Sport Top) tweaks the DC’s classical Nordic weekender layout in some really productive ways.

For a start, there’s the big island sun lounger at the aft end. It can be extended right out over the engine well for plenty of sunbathing space and it also hinges open at the starboard side to reveal a playful transverse guest double with a big window that faces aft across the swim platforms.

Up in the bow, you get another very serviceable double berth with impressive light and headroom thanks to the ST’s extra foredeck elevation. And there’s also a really big day heads to port plus an excellent changing zone with extra storage to starboard, where access to the DC’s guest bed would have been.

The result of all of this is that you can sleep four people in two very private cabins on board this boat and you can add an extra couple of sleeping spaces thanks to a convertible dinette beneath the shelter of that Sport Top.

As for the cockpit itself, that is also cleverly arranged. While that lovely aft cabin pushes the cockpit dinette further forward, the ST layout compensates for that by means of a reversible backrest at the two co-pilot seats.

It also adds to its secure internal step-through screen with a pair of highly practical walkaround side decks for easier bow access and improved seamanship practicality. In short, if you like Flipper’s relatively classical 900 DC (and frankly, who doesn’t), then you might want to expand your horizons and take a look at this model instead.

It does involve sacrificing some of that style and openness that fans of the classical Nordic day cruiser so value, but it buys you a healthy extra dose of fun, an extra bed and some additional cruising privacy. And it does it all for much the same price!

Enjoy the tour…

Flipper 900 ST specifications

LOA: 29ft 7in (9.02m)

Beam: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

Engines: Single/twin 300hp outboard

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: £155,361 (ex. VAT)