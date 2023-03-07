Frauscher 1414 Demon: Full tour of Europe’s coolest superboat

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Frauscher 1414 Demon, a boat that he has lusted after for a long time...

I was very excited to get on board the Frauscher 1414 Demon, at the recent Boot Düsseldorf boat show. Frauscher is an Austrian company renowned for building some of the coolest-looking, sportiest and most attractive performance boats in the world.

Dark Side, the 1414 Demon on display at the show, features unique customisation as requested by the owner, including a dark metallic grey finish to match their Audi.

What’s more, tvery single stainless steel fitting was powder-coated in matte black, including over a thousand screws, fittings, and cleats, to give the boat an edgy, angular, futuristic look.

Powered by twin 440hp Volvo sterndrives, Dark Side can reach a top speed of 41-42 knots. However, the Frauscher 1414 Demon’s maximum speed can be pushed all the way up to 70 knots by fitting to 1,100hp Mercury Racing engines and surface drives.

The yacht is designed with plenty of practical features like a tender garage, a retractable sunshade (with carbon fibre supports to reduce weight), and plenty of storage units throughout the interior.

The attention to detail throughout is really impressive – the tables have curves and cutouts to match the futuristic theme, the upholstery is diamond-stitched and quilted, and the helm station is racing-inspired, with twin bucket seats and deep bolsters on either side, and analogue gauges so the skipper can keep an eye on everything.

The boat also has a joystick that controls the fly-by-wire stern drives in both directions. The Frauscher 1414 Demon is an extraordinary boat, combining practicality and style to create a masterpiece that’s sure to turn heads.

Enjoy the tour…

Frauscher 1414 Demon specifications

LOA: 45ft 6in (13.91m)

Beam: 12ft 8in (3.9m)

Engines: 2x 440hp Volvo

Fuel capacity: 1,200L

Top speed: 41 knots

Price: €1.35million (ex. VAT)