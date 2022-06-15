Anvera 48 yacht tour: The $1million Italian RIB with a trick up its sleeve

At the recent Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to take a tour of the Anvera 48

At first glance, the Anvera 48 may look like a simply enormous RIB, but there’s much more to this Italian design than meets the eye.

The first thing that greets you before you step on board is a Besanzoni passarelle that can fold up into a teak-lined staircase.

Moving into the cockpit and the rear section of the tubes are actually fold-out terraces with built-in lockers for storing your underwater scooters.

The cockpit layout is highly adaptable with three freestanding chairs that can be moved around when you’re at anchor, or secured in place when underway.

The other key thing to know about the Anvera 48 is that the whole boat is built from carbon fibre – from the hull and the t-top to the deck mouldings – so it’s around 50% lighter than a typical 50ft GRP boat.

That makes a huge difference to performance and efficiency – you can hit 50 knots flat-out with the biggest twin 550hp engine option.

Enjoy the tour…

Anvera 48 specifications

LOA: 47ft 7in / 14.50m

Beam: 16ft 1in / 4.91m

Draft: 3ft7in / 1.1m

Displacement (light): 8,000kg / 17,637lbs

Fuel capacity: 1,400L / 370 US gal

Water capacity: 400L / 105 US gal

Engines: Twin 370-550hp sterndrive

Top speed: 45-50 knots

CE category: B for 12 people

Price: €860,000 (ex. VAT)