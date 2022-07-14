Galeon 485 HTS yacht tour: Is this £770k sportscruiser all the boat you’d ever need?

Alex Smith reports from the 2022 British Motor Yacht Show, taking us on a full tour of the Galeon 485 HTS sportscruiser...

The Galeon 485 HTS was introduced around about 2017, but it didn’t make it into the UK until the recent 2022 British Motor Yacht Show, where we were able to get on board and film a full tour.

We start at the transom with the high-low bathing platform, which can launch up to 500kg of watersports toys stored in the adjacent 2.8m tender garage.

Moving into the cockpit and there is a rear-facing wrap of seating and a large sunpad, which can be made even larger by lowering the cockpit table.

As an HTS model, the Galeon 485 can be sealed-off from the elements and air conditioned, or you can lower the sunroof, open the helmside door and retract the glass bulkhead between the saloon and the cockpit to create an indoor-outdoor feel to the entire main deck.

Another clever feature is the retractable cabana hood that offers some shade over the foredeck sunpads.

Article continues below…

The Galeon 485 HTS is not quite as full of tricks and ingenuity as you might see on various other Galeon yachts, but it offers a flexible layout with tremendous amounts of light and headroom below decks.

Enjoy the tour…

Galeon 485 HTS specifications

LOA: 49’2″ / 14.98m

Beam: 13’11” / 4.25m

Draft: 2’8″ / 0.82m

Fuel capacity: 336 US gal / 1,200L

Water capacity: 119 US gal / 541L

Displacement (light): 13,600kg / 29,983lbs

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600

Top speed: 35 knots

Range: 250nm

CE category: B for 12 people

Price: £766,510