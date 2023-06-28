Hinckley Talaria 44 yacht tour: Access-all-areas of this timeless American beauty

Reporting from the 2023 British Motor Yacht Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of a Hinckley Talaria 44, which is older than you might think...

More than 20 years after its launch, the Hinckley Talaria 44 continues to captivate with its timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship.

The hull’s graceful lines, from the flared bow to the continuous sweeping curve of the tumblehome stern, add to its aesthetic appeal.

Other key features include a spacious bathing platform, a transom gate, and a cockpit area boasting exquisite woodwork.

One notable feature of Hinckley boats is their jet drives. The Hamilton units propel the boat using pressurised water, much like a jet ski but on a larger scale. To achieve reverse propulsion, large buckets engage over the jet drives, redirecting the water flow.

The boat’s design allows for easy access to the engines and jet drives, which are concealed under the cockpit flooring.

Moving below decks and the interior showcases meticulous attention to detail, with varnished woodwork, teak and holly flooring, and ample storage space.

The well-appointed galley features a U-shaped layout and cleverly designed storage compartments. The spacious dinette area, shower, heads compartment, and comfortable cabin further enhance the vessel’s liveability.

At the helm, the classic wooden wheel and joystick controls provide superb manoeuvrability. The twin 440-horsepower Yanmar engines, coupled with the jet drives, allow for a top speed of approximately 31 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Hinckley Talaria 44 specifications

LOA: 44ft / 13.14m

Beam: 13ft 5in / 4.11m

Engine: 2x Yanmar 44hp

Top speed: 31 knots

Starting price: £750,000 (inc. VAT)