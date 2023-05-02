Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Linssen GS550 Variotop, which was making its global debut...

Designed by Belgian studio KesselsGranger on an in-house platform, the Linssen GS550 Variotop features a displacement hull with a category B rating for extended sea cruising and is notable for being the first in the SL Series to sport a Variotop.

The latter is a proprietary fully automatic convertible roof mechanism that opens or closes the bridge deck at the press of a button. It has been very successful on the more traditional Linssen GS50, GS480 and GS500 models.

The standard layout features and aft cabin, plus two further guest cabins and two shower rooms with a double-zone lounge-diner and galley amidships.

Propulsion consists of twin four-cylinder 2.0-litre 150hp Mercury diesels. The top speed should be around 10 knots, but at an everyday 7.5-8.0-knot cruise at 1,900-2,000rpm the theoretical range should be around 850nm.

Excluding taxes, the base price of the Linssen GS550 Variotop is €1,407,300, but with an average set of extras and stabilisers, you can expect to pay nearer €1.6m.

Article continues below…

Based in Maasbracht, a town in the south-east of the Netherlands, Linssen builds around 70 boats a year from a 16-model range that spans 30-55ft.

Linssens are popular across northern Europe and more than 100 are available for charter in multiple countries via Linssen Boating Holidays.

Enjoy the tour…

Linssen GS550 Variotop specifications

LOA: 54ft (16.5m)

Beam: 16ft (4.9m)

Engine: Twin 150hp Mercury 2L diesel

Top speed: 9 knots

Starting price: €1,400,000 (ex. VAT)