Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser yacht tour: Inside the Norwegian yard’s brand new flagship

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser, which was making its global debut...

Norwegian yard Marex Yachts used the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival to launch its latest model, the Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser.

Measuring 13.7m (44ft 11in) LOA with a 4.27m (14ft) beam, the 440 is the largest model in the range – and substantially larger than the current flagship, the 12.05m Marex 375.

The emphasis for this new model is very much on family cruising, with the Marex 440 boasting the largest galley in its class, hence the Gourmet Cruiser suffix.

Further aft, Marex will be fitting a hydraulic bathing platform and an adjacent sofa area, creating a beach club effect at the water level.

Power will come from a pair of Volvo Penta D6 engines, either 440hp sterndrives, 480hp IPS or 480hp V-drives, and the Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser is CE category B rated for coastal cruising.

Founded in 1973 in the south of Norway, Marex is a family-run shipyard that builds six different models ranging in length from 31ft to 37ft.

Its 18,400 square metre production facility in Kaunas, Lithuania employs more than 350 people.

Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser specifications

LOA: 13.7m / 44ft 11in

Draft: 1m / 3ft 3in

Air draft: 4.43m / 14ft 6in

Displacement (light): 13 tonnes / 28,660lbs

Engines: Twin 440-480hp Volvo D6

Fuel tank: 2 x 595L

Water capacity: 780L

CE category: B