Moon Power 60 review: Is this £3.7m adventure cat the next big thing?

Is Moon Yacht’s first ever powercat good enough to make an impact in the multihull market? Alex Smith head to London's St Katharine Docks to find out…

What do you get if you take a sailing catamaran and modify it for use as a power-driven leisure boat? For the most part, the answer is a huge piece of floating real estate that can be brought to market with far less substantial development costs than a purpose-built design. And that’s not necessarily a criticism.

Certainly, the extra beam, bulk and round bilge hull shape tends to usher a modified sailing cat into the sedate displacement only cruising bracket, while also making it tougher to find a mooring. The low-slung profile needed to accommodate a sailing rig can also make it difficult to orchestrate the living spaces to optimum effect.

But the increased physical scale and the shared development costs also tends to mean more bang for your buck as well as an inherently stable and fuel-efficient cruising platform with masses of indoor and outdoor entertaining space.

At 31ft 7in, the beam on the Moon Power 60 constitutes a massive 53% of the overall length. That means you can easily stroll past someone heading the other way on those vast symmetrical side decks.

It also means they are wide enough to accommodate a stairwell up to the flybridge on both sides, leaving the cockpit free to make full use of its entire footprint without losing space to a flybridge ladder.

That said, the way the cockpit leverages the space feels disarmingly uncomplicated. It comprises a broad aft bench, a big deck space for freestanding furniture, a compact corner

seat built into the trailing edge of the wheelhouse and a port worktop concealing access to the crew cabin.

Down in that crew cabin, the bed is positioned on top of the port engine to help create the space further forward for the galley and cabins.

And back outside in the cockpit, a pair of broad staircases take you down to the swim platforms, where a central hydraulic section will comfortably accommodate a 4m tender. But it’s the bow deck that really hits the mark.

Moon Power 60 specifications

LOA: 60ft 1in (18.32m)

Beam: 31ft 7in (9.64m)

Draft: 2ft 10in (1.64m)

Displacement: 50 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 7,000 litres

Engines: Twin 715hp Cummins diesels on straight shafts

Top speed on test: 17.3 knots

Fuel consumption: 55lph @ 10 knots

Cruising range: 1,018nm @ 10 knots

Noise: 60.1 d(B)A

RCD category: A for 14 people

Starting price: €2.2 million (ex. VAT)

Price as tested: €3.85 million (inc. VAT)