Prestige 630S: Watch the first ever Aquaholic yacht tour

Nick Burnham’s Aquaholic yacht tours have been a staple of MBY.com for a few years now. This video takes us back to the Prestige 630S, where it all began...



Cast your mind back to March 2018. A simpler time in many ways, when a young(er) Nick Burnham decided to take his GoPro to a Beneteau press event in Cannes and film what would become known as the first ever Aquaholic yacht tour.

He set his sights high with the first yacht tour featuring a Prestige 630S, one of the largest yachts in the French yard’s Prestige stable.

As this video shows, the layout is ideal for a boating family, with a galley-aft configuration allowing you to easily serve drinks or a light meal directly into the cockpit.

Article continues below…

VIDEO: Prestige 630 review A trip from Barcelona to Valencia gives Jack Haines the perfect opportunity to get beneath the skin of the new Prestige 680S yacht tour: This stylish sportsbridge boasts a clever layout

Moving further forward, the helm benefits from a sliding sunroof, since this is the sportsbridge version of the original Prestige 630 Fly.

The Prestige 630S’s accommodation is split into two distinct zones: the private-access master suite amidships and the guest accommodation in the bow, which features a twin cabin and a double, both with their own en-suite.

Enjoy the tour…

Prestige 630S specification

LOA: 62’5″ (19.03m)

Beam: 16’11” (5.15 m)

Draft: 4’7″ (1.39 m)

Displacement (full load): 32,769 kg (72,243lbs)

Top speed: 29 knots

Cruising speed: 24 knots

Range: 280nm

Fuel capacity: 2,700l (713 US gal)

Water capacity: 710l (188 US gal)

Architect: Garroni Design / JP Concepts / Prestige Engineering / J&J Design