Prestige X70 review: This radical yacht takes flybridge design in a new direction

With a full-beam main deck and infinity cockpit, the X70 is far and away the most radical boat that Prestige has ever produced. Is this new breed the future of flybridges?

A tour of the Prestige X70 is punctuated with “wow” moments but there is one that stands out. It’s when, free of the confines of the marina, the hydraulic platform drops, its integrated steps creating a gently sloping access point down into the water, and the brilliance of the beach club and cockpit combination becomes apparent.

The drop-down bench set into the transom is a simple design but it’s well proportioned, just the right size to flop on to and recline, gazing out over the water. Inset above it is a Fusion water-resistant speaker with built-in controls, allowing music to be fed through to guests in the water.

A stainless steel overhead shower slots into the deck, a classier solution than the usual pull-out deck shower and one that creates the most invigorating spot on board to wash the salt off after a day messing about in the sea.

Up in the cockpit it’s the sheer size of the outdoor space that immediately makes an impression. The boat with which the X70 shares a hull and lower deck, the Prestige 680, like most traditional flybridge boats, splits the main deck roughly 80/20 between internal and external living space.

On the Prestige X70, the ratio is more like 50/50 so the cockpit feels as though it has come from a boat in the next size category up and maybe even the one above that. It has a scaled-down superyacht look to it, a feeling enhanced by the twin stainless steel and teak staircases that lead up to the flybridge on either side.

