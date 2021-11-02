Princess F55 yacht tour: £1m flybridge cruiser uses every inch of space

Poised right in the middle of Princess Yachts’ flybridge range, the Princess F55 is big enough to pack in some impressive features, but small enough to be run by a couple.

In this video, shot at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick Burnham shows us around this 57ft flybridge, starting with the high-low bathing platform.

The cockpit on the Princess F55 is completely shaded by the upper deck overhang, something which is particularly welcome in the Cote d’Azur heat.

Moving forward and a lift-up window provides easy serving access from the Princess F55’s fully-stocked aft galley to the cockpit.

All three guest cabins are accessed via the central companionway, which leads forward to a double VIP suite in the bow, as well as a decent-sized third cabin and the must-have full-beam owner’s suite.

As if that wasn’t enough, Princess has also fitted the F55 with an air-conditioned, en-suite crew cabin, although on a boat this size, you’re much more likely to park a moody teenager in there.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess F55 specifications

Length overall: 57ft 9in (17.6m)

Beam: 16ft 0in (4.87m)

Draft: 4ft 10in (1.46m)

Displacement: 24,600kg (54,234lbs)

Fuel capacity: 605 gal/726 US gal/2,750l

Water capacity: 134 gal/161 US gal/608l

Engines: Twin 800hp Volvo D13s

Top speed: 32.5 knots

Price: £995,000