Princess F70 yacht tour: This fabulous flybridge is a queen among Princesses

Jack Haines takes us on a full tour of the flagship of the Princess Yachts flybridge range, the fabulous Princess F70...

The Princess F70 slots into a very competitive area of the market, going head-to-head with the Sunseeker Manhattan 68, the Fairline Squadron 68 and the Ferretti 670.

At the 2019 British Motor Yacht Show, we got the chance to tour a brand new Princess F70 fitted with a pair of 1400 horsepower MAN v12s engines, giving a top speed of around 35 knots.

Our tour starts at the transom with the Princess F70’s optional hydraulic bathing platform, which includes a fold-out bench, so it can double up as an aft-facing seating area, as well as tender storage.

Moving inside, the crew cabin is an impressive space with more than six feet of headroom and two decent sized berths, finished to the same standard as the rest of the interior.

Stepping into the cockpit, you begin to realise what a quality product the Princess F70 really is, from the winches to the cleats, the gauge of the stainless steel feels really high-end.

Princess Yachts has done their utmost to ensure that the cockpit and the aft-galley saloon feel connected, with a flip-up window that means you can serve meals straight out onto the aft deck.

One of our favourite areas on the Princess F70 is the navigator’s bench alongside the lower helm, which provides commanding views out to sea when you’re going along at high speeds.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess F70 specifications

LOA: 69ft 9in (21.25m)

Beam: 17ft 8in (5.38m)

Draft: 5ft 2in (1.58m)

Displacement (approx): 37,500kg (82,673lbs)

Fuel capacity: 900 gal / 1,080 US gal / 4,100L

Water capacity: 200 gal / 240 US gal / 909L

Engines: Twin 1,400hp Twin MAN V12

Top speed: 35 knots

CE category: B

Price: £3.2m (inc. VAT)