Reporting from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Princess V50 Open, which was making its global debut...

Even though the Princess V50 Open is very similar to the old Princess V48, the hull is all-new. It’s a bit longer and it carries the beam a bit further aft and forward.

This new design has two main benefits: it makes the hull a bit more efficient, and it also increases the waterline length a little bit without affecting the weight distribution.

In some ways, Princess is a victim of its own success – the reason they had to build a new hull for the V50 is that they’d made so many V48s that the hull moulds wore out.

Article continues below…

The differences between this Princess V50 Open and the Princess V50 Deck Saloon, which debuted earlier this year, are numerous.

As the names suggest, instead of having a fully enclosed deck saloon, the Princess V50 Open is a proper open hardtop sportscruiser.

What’s more, the whole deck layout is different, so you get a sunpad at the stern with a tender garage underneath, which is big enough to fit a Williams 325, and a hydraulic platform that drops down into the water so the tender can simply slide out.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess V50 Open specifications

LOA: 52ft 7in (16.02m)

Beam: 13ft 4in (4.08m)

Draft: 3ft 7in (1.09m)

Displacement: 15,919kgs (35,095lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,550L (410 US gal)

Water capacity: 414L (109 US gal)

Engines: Twin 480hp IPS650

Top speed: 32 knots

Price: £1million (inc. VAT)