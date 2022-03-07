Princess V50 yacht tour: Access-all-areas of Princess’s classy 50ft sportscruiser

Jack Haines, deputy editor of Motor Boat & Yachting, takes us inside the brand new Princess V50 at the Royal William Yard takeover event...

Not content with launching the brand new X80, Princess has replaced the ageing V50 with an all-new model that has a new hull and deck and boasts more powerful IPS engines than the previous version.

The Princess V50 is a core boat for the Plymouth yard and this latest version has had a going over from Princess’s own design team with input from Olesinski and Pininfarina to bring it bang up to date with the latest Princess Yachts design language.

The topsides are even cleaner than before with no cowlings on the aft haunches and one long knife-shaped hull window that is striking in profile but should also deliver nice dollops of natural light into the two-cabin interior.

The lower deck layout is quite traditional in the sense that there are two cabins with ensuite bathrooms and a galley and dinette between them.

Not fitting a third cabin as standard ensures that these areas feel spacious and well proportioned but if sleeping space is a priority the extra pair of bunks are a useful addition to the options list.

Article continues below…

On deck, sliding patio doors can fully enclose the forward end of the main deck so that this area can be climate controlled. A sliding glass sunroof adds flexibility and means that with aft doors open there is a nice flow of natural ventilation running through the main deck instead of relying on air-conditioning.

New to this model is an extended canopy over the aft cockpit, which provides shade so that this space can be used for lunch even with the heat of the midday day.

Twin IPS6560 engines are the only option on offer but with a total of 80hp more than its predecessor, the new Princess V50 should top out at more than 30 knots, with a comfortable cruising speed anywhere in the mid-20s.

Update: The new Princess V50 is due to make its US debut at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show.

Princess V50 specification

LOA: 52ft 7in (16.1m)

Beam: 13ft 4in (4.1m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: $1.6million