At this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to look inside the Rand Escape 30, which is the Danish yard's largest electric boat to date.

We’re big admirers of Rand’s sustainable approach to boating. It offers all its craft with the option of electric motors and uses recycled plastic bottles as the foam core in its sandwich construction hulls.

The new Rand Escape 30 is its largest boat yet and true to form offers a vast array of power options from a single 350hp petrol inboard or outboard up to twin 370hp diesels and three different electric options from a modest 105kW and 47kWh battery up to a propeller-bending 460kW (616hp) and 234kWh.

Despite a potential top speed of 55 knots, its true focus is as a relaxed dayboat with a tall freeboard and walkaround decks making it very safe and easy to move around.

There’s copious seating in the bow and stern cockpits as well as a big aft sunpad and dining table. The cuddy cabin is understandably small and makes do with a toilet under the bed.

Some of the finer detailing had yet to be sorted in time for the show and we’re not wholly convinced by the look of the hard top but all credit to Rand for pushing the boat out – literally and figuratively.

Rand Escape 30 specification

LOA: 30ft 4in (9.25m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.89m)

Engines: Single or twin petrol, diesel or electric up to 600hp/460kW

Top speed: 55 knots

Starting price: €202,800 (inc VAT)