Reborn 40 R yacht tour: Dazzling new €1.3m superyacht-inspired dayboat

Reporting from the 2023 British Motor Yacht Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Reborn 40 R, which was making its UK debut...





The Reborn 40 R showcases a remarkable blend of classical elegance and modern design, setting it apart in this crowded open boats segment.

The striking hull features sleek angles and sweeping curves, exuding a sense of timeless beauty while retaining a contemporary appeal. The attention to detail and premium craftsmanship is evident throughout the boat.

One of the notable features include the automotive-style swim platform, which is two feet longer than its predecessors. The platform also boasts a transom shower and a charging point for electric water toys.

The cockpit offers a convivial and secure space for socialising, with comfortable seating arrangements that encourage face-to-face interaction.

The wet bar, split into two symmetrical units, is equipped with a deep fridge, freezer compartment, induction hob, and a sizeable sink with a pull-out tap. Additionally, a draining section in the centre of the cockpit provides a convenient place for chilling drinks.

Moving below deck, the Reborn 40 R surprises with a spacious cabin featuring c-shaped dinette with a drop-down table that can be converted into a double bed. The cabin’s generous headroom and thoughtful amenities, including deep fridges, a changing seat, and a well-appointed heads compartment with ventilation options, demonstrate the boat’s commitment to comfort and convenience.

Powered by a pair of Volvo Penta D6 IPS650 engines, the Reborn 40 R delivers impressive performance, reaching speeds of up to 43 knots. The engine bay is easily accessible, and the robust battery boxes ensure reliability and ease of maintenance.

With its intelligent design, exquisite style, and Dutch craftsmanship, the Reborn 40 R appeals not only to superyacht owners seeking a premium tender but also to boating enthusiasts in search of a unique and exceptional experience on the water.

Enjoy the tour…

Reborn 40 R specifications

LOA: 40ft 1in / 12.12m

Beam: 12ft 3in / 3.72m

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 43 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,200L

Starting price: €1,300,000 (ex. VAT)