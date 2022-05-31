Westship 108 yacht tour: Inside a classic 1990s all-American superyacht

The Westship 108 is no show pony, this is a classic 90s superyacht that is all about entertaining rather than showing off…

At their heart, superyachts are all about entertaining, but some designs require a mind-boggling amount of maintenance to keep them looking their very best – not the Westship 108.

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around Miss Direction, a 1998 Westship 108 that is a proper party boat.

Unlike other superyachts where there’s acres of teak to keep clean, this particular model features a GRP cockpit, in keeping with the typical finish of most American boats.

Moving inside and there’s no shortage of glamour in the saloon, with elegant seating, a marble-topped bar and detailed headlinings adding a touch of class.

On a yacht this size, you might expect to find the owner’s cabin forward on the maindeck, but on the Westship 108 that’s where you’ll find the country kitchen-style galley – and it’s a really sociable place for entertaining your guests.

When this video was filmed, Miss Direction was offered for sale with Denison Yachting for $2million. She has since had a price reduction to $1,695,000 and been removed from the market.

Enjoy the tour…

Westship 108 specifications

LOA: 108’ / 32.92m

Beam: 24′ / 7.32m

Draft: 5′ / 1.52m

Engines: Twin MTU 8V 396TE

Fuel capacity: 5,000 gal / 22,730L

Top speed: 23 knots

Cruising speed: 18 knots

Range: ~650nm

Price: $1,695,000