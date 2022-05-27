Sea Doo Switch first look: Jet ski/pontoon boat mash-up is a whole new breed

At the recent 2022 Miami Boat Show, our US correspondent Elliott Maurice took the chance to tour the new Sea Doo Switch…

This crossover between a pontoon boat and a jet ski has proved to be a smash hit for Sea Doo – the first year-and-a-half’s production of the Sea Doo Switch sold out before it even launched.

Seeing it in the flesh at this year’s Miami Boat Show, it is immediately apparent why. This is a fun, simple, accessible concept that gets people afloat from as little as $17,999 (£13,700) including trailer.

The tri-toon hull is available in four different lengths (13,16,19 and 21ft) all with the same 7ft 8in beam and all using a Rotax engine and water jet drive with power outputs from 100hp to 230hp and handlebar steering.

The central hull is larger than the two outriggers, allowing the See Doo Switch to heel slightly into turns while retaining the stability of a pontoon boat.

Thanks to closed loop cooling, a shallow draught and simple reverse and brake functions, it’s easy to drive and safe in shallow waters.

A clever modular system allows you to configure the seats and layout as you wish.

With space for up to nine guests and speeds up to 40 knots, this is a supremely versatile package.

Sea Doo Switch specifications

LOA: 13-21ft (3.96-6.4m)

Beam: 7ft 8in (2.34m)

Engines: 100-230hp Rotax waterjet

Top speed: 24-40 knots

Starting price: $17,999 (ex. tax)