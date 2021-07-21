Sealine C335 yacht tour: Ringing the changes on this £266k sportscruiser

At the recent British Motor Yacht Show, Hugo took the chance to see inside the latest sportscruiser yacht from Sealine. In this video he explains what makes the C335 different from its predecessor, the C330...

The Sealine C335’s hull itself is very similar, it’s got a vertical bow and the exterior employs the signature Sealine Coupe style.

Back aft, there’s a small bathing platform and a big cockpit with a run of seating all the way around. This whole area can be enclosed by canvas covers.

Moving up the side decks, protection is offered by the high bulwarks and tall grab rails, leading to the bow area, where there have been a few small changes.

Instead of having a convertible seating arrangement, there is just a slot-in cushion, which makes a comfortable little two-person bow seat – a rather lovely space to sit at anchor (or underway if you’re not going too quickly).

Other highlights on the foredeck include chunky square cleats and a large anchor locker with a proper electric windlass and dual access, so there’s plenty of space to store fenders.

Bi-fold doors, which stack up on the port side, lead you into the saloon, where there are a couple of cupboards on the portside, with access to all the electronic switchgear and breakers.

One of the big wins on the Sealine C335 is the dinette, which folds up and over to create a quite comfortable two-person seat with a very nice view forward, and there’s even a sunroof overhead so you can stand up and look through there for a better view while docking.

Enjoy the tour…

Sealine C335 specifications

LOA: 10.31 m / 33.1 ft

Beam: 3.5 m / 11.6 ft

Draught: 1.03 m / 3.5 ft

Fuel capacity: 570 l / 125 UK gal

Water capacity: 220 l / 48 UK gal

Displacement: 6.57 UK tonnes

CE category: B for 8 people

Engines: Twin 340 hp / 253 kw

Top speed: 26 knots

Price: £266,000 (ex. VAT)