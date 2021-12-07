Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht tour: Much more than just a pretty face

Nick shows us around the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht, which delivers a great meld of sportscruiser style and flybridge practicality.

The Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht brilliantly sums up what makes Sunseeker so special, as it combines living space and practicality with a decent turn of speed.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick Burnham takes us on an access-all-areas tour of this £2.3million stunner.

Boarding via the telescopic passarelle, Nick shows us the huge sunpad, which sits atop the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht’s spacious tender garage.

The interior is illuminated by huge windows, which offer great views that will surely outdo anything you can stream on the obligatory pop-up TV.

Accommodation is for up to six guests in three cabins, including a full-beam owner’s suite, and there is also a compact crew quarters back aft for up to two members of crew.

However, the Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht is just within the realms of an owner-operated craft, so you could always use that space for deck gear storage or keeping rowdy teenagers.

As the name suggests, the 74 Sport Yacht is a performance machine, with a top speed well in excess of 30 knots, thanks to a pair of MAN V12 engines.

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht specifications

LOA: 74’10” / 22.82m

Beam: 17’8″ / 5.38m

Draft: 6’2″ / 1.87m

Displacement: 46,900kg / 103,396lb

Water capacity: 800l / 211 US gal

Fuel capacity: 4,800l / 1,056 gal / 1,268 US gal

Engines: Twin 1,550hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 38 knots

Fast cruising speed: 20 knots

Fast cruising range: 400nm

Displacement cruising speed: 10 knots

Displacement cruising range: 900nm

Price: £2,300,000