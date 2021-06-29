On any 90ft yacht, the owner’s cabin is always going to be pretty special, but the one on the Sunseeker 95 is truly spectacular.

In this video, filmed at Sunseeker International’s headquarters in Poole, Nick shows us around this raised pilothouse yacht, which boasts a truly palatial interior.

The saloon makes a strong first impression, but it’s the main deck owner’s cabin that steals the show with its double-decker ensuite, giving a real superyacht feel to the interior.

The lower deck guest accommodation is available with either three or four further cabins, this particular Sunseeker 95 was specced out with four cabins, all of which are kitted out to an extremely high level.

Article continues below…

Passing through the raised helm station, which looks like something out of Star Trek, Nick shows us the expansive flybridge, which will undoubtedly be the most popular social area on board the Sunseeker 95.

Finally, Nick visits the engine room where the enormous twin MTU engines are nestled, giving the 95 the kind of punchy performance you’d expect from a Sunseeker.

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker 95 specification

LOA: 28.06m / 92’1”

Beam: 6.55m / 21’6”

Draft: 2.13m / 7’0”

Displacement: 84,700kg / 186,731lb

Water capacity: 1,750 litres / 462 US gal

Fuel capacity: 12,000 litres / 3,170 US gal.

Engines: Twin 1,923hp MTU 2000s

Top speed: 26 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Cruising range: 1,400 nautical miles

Price: £7.3million