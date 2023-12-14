Sunseeker Predator 75 yacht tour: Inside a stunning new British sportscruiser

Reporting from the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sunseeker Predator 75...

Hot on the heels of the Predator 74 XPS, the Sunseeker Predator 75 shares a genetic code with the 75 Sport Yacht, but stands out as a pure sportscruiser with no sportsbridge – a rarity in this size bracket today.

Measuring 75ft 8in LOA, with a 17ft 8in beam, and powered by twin 1,900hp MAN engines, the Predator 75 is built for speed, capable of 40 knots flat out. Throttle that back to 21 knots and you’ll get a cruising range of approximately 330 nautical miles.

Stepping on board, the artificial teak steps provide access to a crew cabin and tender garage. The hydraulic platform allows for easy deployment of the Williams Sportjet 395. The design ethos continues with a letterbox passerelle, chunky cleats, and dedicated storage for fenders, showcasing the attention to detail, both in terms of aesthetics and practicality.

Moving to the expansive cockpit, a large carbon fibre table takes centre stage, complemented by a smart wet bar on the port side. The design effortlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, emphasising the versatility of the yacht. A unique feature is the sliding table that offers access to the starboard deck when needed.

Stepping into the interior, the Sunseeker Predator 75 exudes luxury. The helm station, adorned with high-quality materials, offers an impressive view, complemented by a cosy seating area.

The saloon seamlessly connects to the cockpit, creating one expansive living space. Large windows and a sizable sunroof contribute to the airy and open ambiance, embodying the inside-outside concept that Sunseeker champions.

The galley, strategically placed under the windscreen, ensures a well-lit and spacious environment. Forward, the VIP cabin and full-beam master cabin deliver a blend of opulence and comfort, showcasing Sunseeker’s signature design elements.

The guest cabins, both twin and double, continue the theme of luxury and practicality, offering ample space for relaxation. The crew cabin, although compact, serves its purpose efficiently.

Enjoy the tour…

Update: The Sunseeker Predator 75 has been confirmed for Boot Düsseldorf 2024.

Sunseeker Predator 75 specifications

LOA: 75ft 8in (23.06m)

Beam: 17ft 8in (5.38m)

Engines: 2 x 1,900hp MAN V12

Top speed: 40 knots

Fuel capacity: 4,800L / 1,268 US Gal

Starting price: £3,910,000 (ex. VAT)