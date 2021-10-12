Sunseeker Superhawk 34 yacht tour: 1990s classic gets a new lease of life

Nick shows us around a restored Sunseeker Superhawk 34, which has been brought bang up to date with several modern upgrades.

If, like us, you were gripped by Pierce Brosnan chasing Maria Grazia Cucinotta up the Thames in The World Is Not Enough, then you’re sure to recognise this boat.

The Sunseeker Superhawk 34 is a fine example of the British yard’s knack for turning out glamorous speedsters in the 1990s and this particular example has been lovingly restored.

In this video, Nick shows us around and points out all the modernisations that have taken place, from the brand new anchor to the fresh coat of epoxy paint.

The classic design of the Sunseeker Superhawk 34 still shines through, from the achingly stylish lines to the little touches, like the fold-away table in the cockpit.

But a Superhawk is nothing without a thrilling turn of speed, and this one certainly has that – twin 260hp Volvo KAD 44S engines mean that 35 knots is possible flat out.

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker Superhawk 34 specification

LOA: 37ft 2in (11.33m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.10m)

Displacement: 7.9 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 154 gal (700lt)

Water capacity: 15 gal (68lt)

Engines: Twin 260hp Volvo KAD 44S

Top speed: 35 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Range: 200 miles

RCD category: B

Price: £115,000