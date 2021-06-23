Toy of the Month: Seakart 335 is a cross between a Jet Ski and a RIB

We take a closer look at the Seakart 335, which was designed to combine Jet Ski performance with the practicality of a RIB.

What do you get if you cross a Jet Ski with a RIB? Sounds like a dad joke but what you see here is an attempt to do exactly that, combining the performance and fun of the former with the practicality and capacity of the latter.

Fitted with a 4-stroke Yamaha jetdrive engine in either 110hp or 180hp output, the 3.5 metre Seakart 335 will reach 39 knots or 56 knots respectively.

The console is similar to a Jet Ski right down to the mirrors, but the steering is by wheel rather than handlebars.

The 2 metre beam means that the Seakart 335 can seat five, there’s a ski tow eye for hours of watersports fun, and you can personalise it and add accessories.

Seakart 335 specification

Length: 3.50m / 11ft 5in

Beam: 2.00m / 6ft 7in

Dry weight: 430kg / 948 lbs

Top speed: 45-64mph/39-56 knots

Engine: Yamaha 110/180hp 4 stroke

CE Certification: C for 3-5 people

Starting price: 32,400