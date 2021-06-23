Toy of the Month: Seakart 335 is a cross between a Jet Ski and a RIB

We take a closer look at the Seakart 335, which was designed to combine Jet Ski performance with the practicality of a RIB.
What do you get if you cross a Jet Ski with a RIB? Sounds like a dad joke but what you see here is an attempt to do exactly that, combining the performance and fun of the former with the practicality and capacity of the latter.
Fitted with a 4-stroke Yamaha jetdrive engine in either 110hp or 180hp output, the 3.5 metre Seakart 335 will reach 39 knots or 56 knots respectively.
The console is similar to a Jet Ski right down to the mirrors, but the steering is by wheel rather than handlebars.
The 2 metre beam means that the Seakart 335 can seat five, there’s a ski tow eye for hours of watersports fun, and you can personalise it and add accessories.
Seakart 335 specification
Length: 3.50m / 11ft 5in
Beam: 2.00m / 6ft 7in
Dry weight: 430kg / 948 lbs
Top speed: 45-64mph/39-56 knots
Engine: Yamaha 110/180hp 4 stroke
CE Certification: C for 3-5 people
Starting price: 32,400