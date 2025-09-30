WATCH: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Series 2 sea trial – Bigger, bolder, better

Jeanneau has significantly upgraded its popular outboard-powered platform with the Merry Fisher 1095 Series 2. Alex Smith reports from Italy

The Jeanneau Merry Fisher is an established icon in the family cruising sector, known for its multi-purpose versatility and affordability on an outboard platform. Ahead of its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the Merry Fisher 1095 Series 2 arrived, bringing with it a raft of significant upgrades designed to tempt even current 1095 owners to trade up.

From the outside, the classic asymmetrical design remains—a trademark offset pilothouse provides a wider, safer starboard side deck—but the changes are immediately apparent in the stern.

Fold-Down Terrace and Upgraded Decks

The most significant improvement is the inclusion of a standard fold-down terrace to starboard, replacing the simple side gate of the Series 1. This feature dramatically expands the cockpit deck, creating a huge waterside platform perfect for swimming and entertaining. The cockpit itself features a simple L-shaped arrangement that optimises space, and for convenience, a portable ladder can be mounted directly into the new terrace, allowing safe water access away from the twin 300hp Yamaha outboards.

The upgrades continue forward. The bow has been substantially redesigned with a recessed trough around the sunpad, a feature absent on the original model. This modification not only enhances security for guests but also creates a more sociable area, allowing those in the trough to face back towards the cockpit. Furthermore, the flybridge sees notable changes, offering more companion seating and convertibility, allowing the helm seat to rotate and face the dinette for communal dining.

Article continues below…

Interior Volume

The internal saloon benefits from a slight increase in beam, creating a surprisingly generous and flexible living space. The interior arrangement includes a practical galley—complete with an induction hob—and a spacious dinette that can convert to an occasional double berth. All this means the Series 2 boasts a sleeping capacity of up to eight people across its three cabins and saloon.

The owner’s privacy has been a key focus below deck. The owner’s cabin in the bow, which is bathed in light thanks to the new “letter slot” window, now features direct private access to the heads compartment. This eliminates the need for the owner to use the communal corridor, a small but important upgrade over the Series 1 layout.

Cruising practicality is enhanced by substantial storage throughout the boat, including dedicated underfloor lockers for bulky gear, and a generous 740-litre fuel capacity.

Performance

On the water, the twin 300hp Yamahas provide a strong, efficient performance envelope. The boat cruises comfortably around 25 knots while returning an economical consumption figure of around 4 litres per nautical mile, giving it a usable range of approximately 150 miles. Even pushing to the maximum, the top speed is a very respectable 34 to 35 knots—more than enough for a family cruiser of this volume.

While the pricing is yet to be announced, the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Series 2 is demonstrably upgraded from its predecessor. With the new standard fold-down terrace, enhanced social spaces, and better internal flow, it delivers a superior platform that genuinely redefines the family cruising experience.

