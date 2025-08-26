WATCH: Ultimate Ocean Explorer Test – Arksen 85 Sea Trial

With the promise of being the ‘ultimate long range explorer’ we’ve been hankering to test the Arksen 85 for some time. Did it live up to the boatbuilder’s robust adventure credentials? Hugo Andreae finds out

Welcome to southern Greece, where Hugo Andreae has had the exclusive opportunity to sea trial one of the most interesting yachts to emerge in recent years: the Arksen 85. This is a world-girdling superyacht built in the UK with the capability to go anywhere on the globe you wish to.

Arksen is a brand synonymous with adventure yachting, and this yacht, in particular, is built for just that. With a colossal theoretical range of over 7,000 miles, it’s designed to be both incredibly efficient and comfortable, no matter the conditions.

Uncompromising design

The Arksen 85’s most striking feature is its build. Crafted from a single, tough piece of 40% recycled aluminium, its welded exterior is designed for a life of hard use with minimal maintenance.

The raw, self-healing finish allows for scuffs and scratches to simply oxidize, becoming part of the boat’s adventurous character. With a robust 12mm thick plate below the waterline and a strong 6mm superstructure, this is a yacht built to endure.

Article continues below…

The Rob Humphreys design features a narrow bow and a minimal draft at the stern, allowing it to efficiently cut through waves rather than bounce over them.

This design reduces drag and encourages a soft, comfortable ride, while also granting access to shallow bays that would be off-limits to other yachts of this size.

Interior designed for purpose

Inside, the yacht’s interior by Design Unlimited perfectly contrasts with its rugged exterior, offering a balance of comfort and practicality. The main deck saloon is designed as a central, open-plan space where crew and family can gather.

An unusual but clever feature is the small dinette located at the yacht’s center, where there is the least motion, ensuring a comfortable meal even in a seaway. The galley is well-equipped with full-height refrigeration, a commercial-spec dishwasher, and bespoke, secure storage for all crockery. Every drawer and cupboard features positive latches to prevent anything from opening in a rough sea.

Arksen 85 Explorer specifications

LOA: 89ft 7in (27.3m)

BEAM: 23ft (6.99m)

ENGINES: 2 x Scania 350hp

TOP SPEED: 14 knots

FUEL CAPACITY: 18000l (4755.1 Gal)

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.