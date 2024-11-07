Outer Reef 780 Adventure first look: A modern move in the long-range cruiser market

The new Outer Reef 780 Adventure is a modern long-range cruiser with a sturdy steel hull.

US trawler yacht specialist Outer Reef is launching a new 78ft explorer yacht with a difference. Unlike its current range of traditional moulded glassfibre craft, the majority of which are built in Taiwan, the new Outer Reef 780 Adventure is a modern looking all-steel fast-displacement motor yacht built in the Netherlands.

The first product of its recent merger with Lynx Yachts, best known for its superyacht support vessels, it will allow the successful American brand to capitalise on the growing European interest in comfortable long-range cruising yachts.

The sharply-styled Outer Reef 780 Adventure is essentially a two-deck flybridge design with a rugged edge. Styling cues like the raised bridge deck, forward-raked windscreen and deep trawler-like foredeck bulwarks lend it a distinctly purposeful look, which is backed up by its sturdy all-steel construction, category A RCD rating and an ocean-crossing range of up to 3,000nm. A working foredeck with room for a centreline crane and up to a 6m adventure RIB and a pair of PWCs adds to its dynamic adventure vibes.

The open aft cockpit follows the current trend for sociable aft-facing corner seats and enjoys excellent protection from both the long flybridge overhang and blinker-style side-screens. The aft section of the saloon is on the same level as the cockpit, whereas the portside galley and bridge are four steps up on a raised area closer to foredeck height. A single helm seat sits just off the centreline with a side-deck door to starboard and a navigator’s bench to port.

Accommodation consists of either three or four ensuite guest cabins off a central lobby with an extra day-head to port plus two more crew or guest twin-bunk cabins forward, each with a head-shower compartment.

Power comes from a pair of 425hp Cummins QSB6.7 diesels and ZF reduction gearboxes on straight shafts. This should give a top speed of an estimated 12.4 knots despite an all-up weight of 107 tonnes. A fuel capacity of 15,000 litres should translate to a range of 1,450nm at 11.5 knots or 3,000nm at 7 knots.

Sleipner Vector fins will help guarantee stability at anchor as well as underway.

Prices for the Outer Reef 780 Adventure start at €5.96m ex taxes with the first one expected to launch in summer 2025.

Outer Reef 780 Adventure: The Editor’s View

This tie-up with Lynx Yachts looks like a stroke of genius for Outer Reef. Its current build facilities always seem to be at capacity and while the brand is strong, the styling of the Classic range is a tad conservative for some European tastes. This new 780 Adventure seems to offer the best of both worlds and a sturdy steel hull to boot.

