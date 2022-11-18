World’s coolest boats: Our ultimate cool boats hall of fame

There are plenty of cool boats out there, but only the world's coolest boats make it into our hall of fame. Here are the icons who have made the cut so far...

Each month our resident expert of cool Nick Burnham picks out an iconic boat that can lay claim to the title of world’s coolest boat.

What makes a boat cool can very enormously from boat to boat. We’ve featured a world speed record holder, an iconic TV series star, an incredible superyacht and one of the most important models from the back catalogue of one of the most prominent British manufacturers.

7 of the world’s coolest boats

Wallypower 118

Hollywood’s coolest boat

Michael Bay’s 2005 sci-fi thriller movie The Island was about a group of people isolated in a compound, they’re told, due to nuclear fallout. As the film progresses, we learn that these people are in fact clones of wealthy individuals, created for organ-harvesting should it ever be needed.

Because they are clones, they experience dreams based on lives they have not lived. One of them is a clone of a famous yacht designer, and so his dreams are of superyachts.

The studio needed the most dramatic, the most outstanding, the most iconic superyacht on the water to illustrate this, and so, of course, they chose the Wallypower 118.

Miami Vice Wellcraft Scarab 38KV

The coolest TV boat

In a move that rivalled Decca famously turning down the Beatles (its executives apparently citing that guitar bands were on their way out), Wellcraft said no to Universal Studios’ request to supply a boat for a new cop show called Miami Vice.

So for series one of a show that quickly became the biggest hit of the 1980s, a Chris-Craft Stinger 39 was the power boat of choice for fictional undercover law enforcers, Crockett and Tubbs.

Quickly realising the monumental mistake they’d made, Wellcraft execs made Universal Studios an offer they couldn’t refuse and from Season Two onwards, a Scarab graced the dock at Bayside Marina in Miami alongside the boat Sonny Crockett lived aboard, an Endeavour 42 sailboat called St Vitus Dance.

Mk 1 Princess 45

The coolest production boat

Princess Yachts, or Marine Projects as it was then known, began in 1965 almost by accident. Three ex-Navy officers, fresh from a Broads hire boat holiday, decided there was a market for boat hire in the South West.

Unable to afford a new boat, they purchased hull and deck moulds and built their own. The charter business failed (mostly because the boat kept getting stuck in the wrong place due to bad weather, meaning it wasn’t back for the next hire), but the boat was sold for a profit and a new business was born.

For the first 15 years Marine Projects built a range of mostly John Bennett-designed motor cruisers that stretched from 25ft but barely cracked 40ft.

When Volvo Penta introduced its 7-litre straight six 70 Series engine, the company embarked on its largest boat ever, based around a pair of those motors and with a design speed of 25 knots, the Princess 45.

Riva Aquarama

The coolest 1960s boat

The history of Riva dates back to 1842, when a storm on Lake Iseo in Italy devastated the local fishing fleet. A young shipwright called Pietro Riva worked hard, repairing many of the vessels and earning the respect of the locals in the process.

It was on the back of this that he opened his own boatyard, and Riva was born. The yard continued to flourish under Pietro’s son Ernesto, who introduced boats powered by internal combustion engines, creating large passenger and cargo boats.

Serafino Riva shifted production from transport vessels to motorboats in the late 1920s and early 1930s, building successful racing boats. But it was his son Carlo Riva who turned the company into what it is today.

In the 1950s, Carlo had admired the wooden Chris-Craft motorboats in the USA and felt that there was a market for high quality luxury motorboats in Europe.

In 1962 he introduced the Riva Aquarama, putting the Italian brand on the global stage. The name was based on the Cinerama panoramic cinema screens popular at the time, echoed in the beautiful curve of the stainless steel-framed windscreen.

Silver Fast

The coolest superyacht

The question I’m asked more than any other is the perhaps inevitable “if you had unlimited resources, which boat would you own?” And the answer is always the same, Silver Fast. The brainchild of German industrialist Guido Klass, Silver Fast is no follower of convention.

Where most superyachts are tall and beamy in order to maximise internal volume, leading to ‘wedding cake’ tiers of decks, Silver Fast is low and slender, like an arrow. The intention was to major on speed, seakeeping and efficiency, and it certainly does that!

Of course, selling a concept that flies in the face of convention is never easy, which is why Klass built the yacht first before seeking a buyer. He built the Silver Yachts shipyard, too, in Australia, where there is great experience in building large fast aluminium boats, albeit normally for commercial use.

Bluebird K7

The coolest raceboat

The irony is that when disaster struck on Coniston Water in January 1967, both Bluebird K7 and its owner and pilot Donald Campbell were already world speed record holders. Son of the legendary Sir Malcolm Campbell, who died of natural causes in 1948, Donald had big shoes to fill.

His father had claimed nine land speed records and four water speed records, culminating in a 141.74mph run on Coniston Water in 1939 in Blue Bird K4 – a propeller-driven hydroplane.

Fiercely patriotic, Donald feared that the USA was about to field a faster boat, and bought back Blue Bird K4 (it was sold when his father died) in an attempt to push the record for the world’s fastest boat out of reach.

Unable to gain the necessary boost from the modified K4, Campbell commissioned a new, more advanced jet-powered hydroplane in 1953 called Bluebird K7 to challenge the record, now held by the American Slo-Mo-Shun IV.

Art of Kinetik Hedonist

The coolest wooden boat

Designed by the Serbian builder Art of Kinetik’s in-house stylists, those utterly sensational looks are, in part, down to the materials used.

This is not your run-of-the-mill GRP cruiser. Its frame is made up of solid mahogany ribs and stringers covered in two layers of marine ply and one of mahogany reinforced with Kevlar and epoxy below the waterline.

The resulting sandwich is resin-infused with 15 coats of high-gloss varnish, creating a look that you’re just not going to achieve with plastic. It helps that the focus of this vessel puts art before pragmatism.

