New boats at Düsseldorf boat show: Galeon 435 GTI

Another word debut will be unveiled at Boot Düsseldorf 2025, the all-new Galeon 435 GTI, a real party dayboat with some impressive lineage

Making its world debut at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2025 is a boat with a name that evokes plenty of happy memories for those of us who grew up in the 80s. But while the GTIs of that era were about sport, this new Galeon 435 GTI (or Grand Touring Icon) is clearly about parties.

It takes all the spectacular dayboating deck space of the Galeon 435 GTO and wraps the middle half in a glass-enclosed, climate-controlled wheelhouse so you can carry on the fun when the weather turns. But the outdoor spaces remain just as strong as they always were.

The aft cockpit uses a central seating/sunbed unit that can adjust to face forward or aft. While a garage under the seats swallows up your water toys, a hydraulic platform gives you direct access to the water and a retractable sunshade extends the hardtop shelter aft.

As you would expect, the whole deck can also be expanded, courtesy of large, partially glazed balconies. And when you head forward, a radically flared bow carries that massive 19ft beam almost to the forepeak, where large convertible seats enable lounging, dining or sunbathing.

Recommended videos for you

It’s principally a day boat of course but if you want to use it for the occasional cruise, there are also two cabins: one amidships with a double and a single; and a broad owner’s cabin forward of the starboard bathroom.

Galeon 435 GTI specifications

LOA: 44ft 10in (13.65m)

BEAM: 19ft 5in (5.91m)

ENGINES: twin 600hp inboard diesels

TOP SPEED: TBC

PRICE: TBC

CONTACT: galeon.pl

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.