New boats at Düsseldorf boat show: XO EXPLR 44

Boot Düsseldorf 2024 will feature the second XO EXPLR 44 with a raft of subtle changes

Award-winning Finnish builder, XO, will be taking not one but two of its new flagship models, the XO EXPLR 44 to Boot Dusseldorf 2025. Boat number 1, which we tested back in the summer, will come in ‘traditional’ XO grey with twin 600s on the transom; and boat Number 2 will feature a raft of subtle updates, alongside a Champagne-coloured wrap, lots of high-spec gadgets and triple Mercury 400hp V10s.

While that will enable XO to demonstrate what can be done with this platform, the basic underpinnings of the new model speak for themselves. Built tough, with aluminium construction, a plumb bow and a long keel, it uses a walkaround design with a central pilothouse and open fore and aft decks.

But what’s unusual here is that XO has raised those fore and aft decks above that of the central pilothouse, creating a pair of private cabins at opposite ends of the boat, while keeping the roofline low, the weight deep, the profile aggressive and the windage in check.

In terms of the accommodation, the ensuite forward cabin adopts much the same approach as that of the DFNDR 8, with a double bed in the vee of the bow and easy sundeck access through a right-angled swing-up hatch built into the foredeck’s island sunbed.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

The aft cabin, meanwhile, is accessed by means of a hinged seat on the port side of the pilothouse dinette and it really is quite striking. You step down into an atrium with open access to an enormous lounge and sleeping area aft. There’s a door that leads forward into a separate heads and there’s also a huge one-piece window that looks aft over the furniture of the external aft cockpit.

Back in the pilothouse, a transverse pantry, with twin helm seats on its leading edge, slides forward, enabling those at the convertible dinette to get in and out on the starboard side, even when the skipper’s in his seat. Headroom is also excellent in here and if you’re keen to enjoy the full spectrum of outdoor pursuits, the rooftop is well designed for solar panels, bikes, kayaks and standup paddleboards.

Critically though, this is also a great boat to drive. The attitude is flat, the tracking is straight, the handling is clean, the visibility is superb, the ride is soft and the noise remains conspicuous by its absence. Chuck in good looks, novice-friendly manners and a range of 250 miles at everything from 20 to 35 knots and this is a boat that deserves a closer look.

XO EXPLR 44 specifications

LOA: 44ft 0in (13.40m)

BEAM: 12ft 2in (3.70m)

ENGINES: Twin 600/triple 400hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: from €853,390 ex VAT

CONTACT: xoboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.