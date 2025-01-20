New Boats at Düsseldorf: Sunseeker Manhattan 68

The Sunseeker Manhattan 68 might not be an entirely new boat, but there's plenty to look at on this updated model for those at Düsseldorf

More a mid-life facelift than an all-new model, the 2025 edition of the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 boasts a number of desirable upgrades for Düsseldorf Boat Show attendees to ogle.

You’ll need to be quite an expert to spot the changes, however, as the exterior developments are quite subtle.

The previous model’s shark fin side mouldings at the aft end of the flybridge have been ditched in favour of a lower, sleeker solution and the hardtop is now gloss black rather than white.

The pillars supporting the flybridge overhang have also changed shape and location to accommodate a new privacy screen shielding the cockpit’s occupants from prying eyes in the marina.

What you can’t see from this rendering is the flybridge’s new layout, which promises a larger, more versatile seating arrangement, new exterior upholstery and updated helm console.

The interior changes sound even more comprehensive with revised three or four-cabin layouts, with or without a private staircase to the owner’s suite, and a brand new fit-out from Design Unlimited.

Sunseeker Manhattan 68 specifications

LOA: 69ft 7in (21.21m)

BEAM: 17ft 3in (5.26m)

ENGINES: twin 1,000-1,200hp MAN diesel

TOP SPEED: 31-32 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: sunseeeker.com

