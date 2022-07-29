Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Sanlorenzo SP110

Moored stern to the quay at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, the new Sanlorenzo SP110 is going to be the talk of the show.

The lower saloon, leading down from the cockpit, was clearly inspired by Sanlorenzo’s sub-brand Bluegame. But this takes that concept to the next level, literally, opening up the after end of the main deck to create an eye-catching two-storey atrium that shows anyone who might be looking in – i.e. everyone – that your boat is cooler than theirs.

It’s also faster, probably: the Sanlorenzo SP110 is a 40-knot boat, thanks to triple MAN V12s, jet drives, and a lightweight structure that features a lot of carbon fibre.

Long, low, broad in the beam and open at the stern, it looks uncannily like an overgrown sailing dinghy, but in a good way. It was designed by Zuccon on a Marco Arnaboldi hull design, with interior decor by Piero Lissoni.

The main deck offers elevated views aft and to the sides from its formal seating and dining areas, with an enclosed galley and separate wheelhouse forward.

A companionway to port leads up to the vestigial auxiliary helm station and sunbathing area on the roof, while the lower deck is reached aft – be sure to wave at the thronged quayside as you go down – and through that lower saloon.

Here we find four good-sized ensuite cabins off a central corridor, while the three-cabin crew accommodation in the bows is accessed via a curved companionway in the wheelhouse.

If you want to sit somewhere private – and there will surely come a time – your best bet is the sunbathing area on the foredeck.

A Williams jet tender sits inside that broad, low transom, with its own clever, concealed, cantilever crane, and a flap folds down to create a swimming platform.

Sanlorenzo SP110 specification

LOA: 108ft 5in (33.04m)

Beam: 26ft 10in (8.20m)

Engines: Triple 2,000hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: Available on application