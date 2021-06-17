Williams Jet Tenders: Everything you need to know

Williams changed the way we think about tenders, started in a garden shed in Oxfordshire by brothers Mathew and John Hornsby.

Williams has gone on to revolutionise the superyacht tender market, embracing water jet propulsion and building small RIBs that are every bit as well finished as their motherships.

By volume of boats built, Williams Jet Tenders is the most prolific boat manufacturer in the UK.

The Williams Jet Tenders range

The Williams Jet Tenders range runs from the 9ft 2in (2.79m) MiniJet 280, powered by a 60hp BRP Rotax Ace engine, up to the 22ft 9in (7.1m) EvoJet 70 with a 250hp Yanmar 4LV diesel and space to carry 13 passengers.

TurboJet (285 and 325) is the range upon which Williams built its name and the five-model SportJet range aims to cover tender duties for boats of 20m or more and is ideal for watersports.

Our pick

The SportJet 520 is designed to fit on yachts of 30m and above, but at 17ft 1in (5.19m) in length, and with a seven-person carrying capacity, it can turn its hand just as naturally to playing fast, comfortable day boat.

Power is provided by a 200hp BHP Rotax petrol engine for a punchy top speed of 45 knots while back-to-back seating, an aft platform and integrated ski pole make it an excellent watersports companion.

Williams SportJet 520 specification

LOA: 17ft 1in (5.19m)

Beam: 6ft 7in (2.01m)

Engine: BRP Rotax 200hp

Top speed: 45 knots Price from £47,178 inc VAT

UK dealer: Williams Jet Tenders

Tel: +44 (0)1865 341134

Web: WilliamsJetTenders.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.