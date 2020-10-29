The introduction of Sanlorenzo’s crossover range with the SX88 in 2017 demonstrated a new way of thinking, which is continued in the new SX112.

The emphasis was on embracing the spaces close to the waterline, enhancing the ‘beach club’ effect and creating a main deck that stretched almost the entire length of the boat thanks to the addition of a separate raised helm station above it.

The new SX112, the flagship of the SX range, takes this concept to the extreme. On the lower deck, a sunken living area surrounded by glass leads directly to an oversized aft platform via a set of steeply raked sliding doors with folding balconies on either side significantly extending the space. Sun pads are scattered around the deck, allowing guests to make the most of this spectacular water-level living area.

An external staircase leads up, via a terrace on the main deck, to the flybridge which, thanks to an enclosed sky lounge, allows guests to drift between the open aft deck and the climate-controlled interior.

A second circular stairwell winds up through the interior, with its clear glass surround creating a striking focal point for the main deck.

In keeping with the other two SX models, the main deck of the SX112 has a free-flowing open-plan arrangement and the useable area extends right forward but leaves enough room on the foredeck for a secluded spot with symmetrical dinettes and sun pads.

This unusual deck configuration is only made possible by using compact aft-mounted pod drives, four of Volvo’s 1,000hp IPS350s to be exact.

These deliver a claimed top speed of 23 knots and a steady 20-knot cruise. However, to get the best range from the SX112’s 18,000-litre fuel capacity, 12 knots is the most efficient speed.

Specification

LOA: 112ft 1in (34.16m)

Beam: 26ft 2in (8m)

Engines: Quadruple Volvo Penta IPS1350

Top speed: 23 knots

Price: Available on application