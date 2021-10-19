As the pinnacle of the Italian yard’s performance range, the Azimut Grande S10 is in a league of its own. Nick shows us around...

You don’t see many 94ft sportsbridge yachts packing more than 5,000hp, but then again the Azimut Grande S10 isn’t just any old motor yacht.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on board the Italian yard’s biggest sportbridge model to date, starting with the folding transom, which creates a massive beach club.

Moving up to the main deck and the cockpit is where you really start to get an idea of the true scale of Azimut Grande S10.

Split into two zones either side of the bar, this area can easily host six people in the sun back aft and a further six under the shade of the flybridge overhang.

The dining area is the next space you come to, and the continuation of the teak flooring and a second set of sliding glass doors mean that this area can be part of the cockpit or part of the saloon.

Accommodation is for up to eight guests and four crewmembers in an effortlessly cool Francesco Guida-designed interior.

But Nick saves the best for last, with a look inside the Azimut Grande S10’s cathedral-esque engineroom, which houses a pair of meaty 2,564hp MTU units.

Enjoy the tour…

Azimut Grande S10 specifications

LOA: 28.72m (94’3’’)

Beam: 6.34m (20’10’’)

Draft: 2.03m (6’ 8’’)

Displacement: 97t (213,846lb)

Engines: Twin 2,564hp MTU M96Ls

Top speed: 35 knots

Cruising speed: 28 knots

Fuel capacity: 9,500l (2,510 US Gal)

Water capacity: 1,750l (462 US Gal)

Design: Alberto Mancini / Francesco Guida / Azimut