Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Ferretti 1000

When a new Ferretti is unveiled, particularly a big one, it is always an event. The shipyard embodies such experience and competence that you can be pretty sure, even before you step aboard, that it’s not going to disappoint.

Part of that is down to a reputation for conservatism, but that’s perhaps not as true as it used to be – as shown in this new Ferretti 1000, the biggest boat yet to bear the badge, which embraces the current enthusiasm for the wide-body concept to fine effect.

The place to see it, of course, is the owner’s cabin on the main deck, which stretches across the full 22ft width of the yacht, with huge windows, acres of floor space, the obligatory walk-in wardrobe and a rather marvellous-looking bathroom forward, also full-beam.

There are no gimmicks on this boat, just an intelligent and practical layout, and lots and lots of space. Down on the lower deck the guest accommodation is admirably democratic – either everyone or no-one is a VIP on the Ferretti 1000, because all four big, square double cabins are equally opulent.

The Ferretti 1000 is offered with two interior decors, both very grown-up and tasteful, with Classic the more colourful and Contemporary offering a more fashionable, subdued palette of blues and greys.

Rather like a powerful Bentley whose performance is described as “adequate” by the excruciatingly smug salesman, Ferretti’s yachts, in spite of their fairly staid outward appearance, have often had quite an impressive turn of speed.

And so it is with this one. The Ferretti 1000 can be fitted with a pair of MTU’s 2000 series M96L V16s, which emit a whopping 4,870hp between them, and propel this substantial floating country house at up to 28 knots.

At a fast cruise of 24 knots, according to Ferretti’s figures, range is a very decent 280 nautical miles.

Ferretti 1000 specification

LOA: 98ft 10in (30.1m)

Beam: 22ft 4in (6.8m)

Engines: Twin 2,217hp-2,638hp MTU 16V

Top speed: 28 knots

Starting price: €8,400,000 (ex. VAT)