Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Fountaine-Pajot MY4S

In the sub-40ft power catamarans sector there isn’t currently a huge number of boats to choose from.

Power cats of 50ft and above have experienced somewhat of a boom but if you want all the benefits of a catamaran in a near-35ft shell then there’s a lot to be said for this new arrival from prolific cat builders Fountaine-Pajot.

The key point is that, despite being a hair over 36ft long the Fountaine-Pajot MY4S has a broader beam than Prestige’s 61ft 4in 590 flybridge, the result being some pretty extraordinary living spaces.

There is no flybridge on the model – you’ll need the larger MY5 if you want one of those – but there is a deep, sprawling cockpit with a clever transom arrangement that includes convertible bench/sun pad and built-in BBQ adjacent to the companionway gate.

Up front, the fordeck, which is accessed via wide side decks, sports a large sun pad for guests to stretch out on and a storage locker that fills a space from hull to deck on the port side.

One of this boat’s key assets is the amount of accommodation available. The Maestro version has three cabins and includes an incredibly generous owner’s suite to port, which enjoys almost the entire length of the port side hull.

To starboard guests have the option of two double cabins with a shared bathroom in between; a layout that can be mirrored on the port side if charter or maximising sleeping space is a priority.

Twin 150hp or 250hp Yanmars make up the engine choices with the larger units especially providing a good balance of performance and economy.

Flat out this version will hit a healthy 22 knots but throttle back to displacement speed and the yard quotes a cruising range of 1,000nm. Impressive stuff.

Fountaine-Pajot MY4S specification

LOA: 36ft 1in (11m)

Beam: 16ft 8in (5.1m)

Engines: Twin Yanmar 150hp/250hp diesel

Top speed: 22 knots

Starting price: €410,800 (ex. VAT)