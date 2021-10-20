Fountaine-Pajot MY4S yacht tour: Inside a €480k French powercat

In the sub-40ft power catamarans sector there isn’t currently a huge number of boats to choose from, but the Fountaine-Pajot MY4S is one of them.

The Fountaine-Pajot MY4S made its global debut at the recent Cannes boat sh0w and slots in as the entry-level model in Fountaine-Pajot’s range of classy power cats.

It replaces the outgoing MY37 but is an all-new boat, designed from the keel up to be a power catamaran and available with twin Yanmars on shafts with either 150 or 250hp per side.

Top-end performance is adequate but with a 1,200-litre fuel capacity the boat will cover an impressive 1,000nm at displacement speeds on one tank of fuel.

Long distance, liveaboard comfort is what this model is all about and an array of optional solar panels means the boat’s domestic batteries can be topped up by the sun without the need to run a generator.

Only available as a sedan without a flybridge, the MY4S doesn’t suffer the usual trouble for cats of this size and avoids appearing top heavy given the LOA is well short of 40ft.

You feel the near 17ft beam throughout, no more so than on deck where a broad cockpit is linked to a comfortable foredeck by side decks the size of bowling alleys (but with far better grip).

The saloon boasts towering headroom and a vast glazed area – including electric opening skylights and a sunroof – which pump the main deck with natural light and make what is a well proportioned living space feel even larger.

The galley dominates the port side and opposite, bench seating runs almost the entire length of the saloon, only broken by the passageway down to the guest accommodation. Though seating is plentiful, all being on the starboard side it isn’t particularly sociable.

There are two lower deck layouts: Maestro and Quatuor. The latter is the one to go for if charter is on the agenda as its four cabins and two bathrooms maximise sleeping space.

If running the boat privately the Maestro offers a great owner’s suite that gobbles up nearly all of the port hull and provides living space you could only dream of on a 36ft monohull.

Fountaine-Pajot MY4S specification

LOA: 36ft 1in (11m)

Beam: 16ft 8in (5.1m)

Engines: Twin Yanmar 150hp/250hp diesel

Top speed: 20 knots

Starting price: €480,000 (ex. VAT)