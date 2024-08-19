New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Pershing GTX80

The Pershing GTX80 is a crossover yacht that offers the style and brand values of Perishing's high performance craft

Although the Pershing GTX80 made a brief appearance at the Venice show in June, this will be the first chance for most visitors to get up close and personal with it. As with the original GTX116, this is Pershing’s attempt to create a crossover yacht that offers the style and brand values of its high performance craft, with a bit more space in exchange for a little less pace.

Triple 1,000hp IPS1350s still push it to a useful 34 knots (its sister yacht, the 8X, tops out at 48 knots) but now the focus is on guests having just as much fun at anchor as the skipper has underway.

Folding side terraces and a two-tier bathing platform combine to make a vast beach club zone where guests can spread out close to the water, and because the LOA is genuinely under 24m (rather than the LLL), it’s not subject to the strict anchoring limitations affecting many craft in the South of France.

A good-sized flybridge and main deck with a big galley, lounge and dining area provide plenty of space for guests to hang out during the day, while four ensuite cabins below ensure the party can continue after the sun sets.

Pershing GTX80 specifications

LOA: 78ft 8in (23.98m)

BEAM: 19ft 0in (5.8m)

ENGINES: 3 x Volvo Penta IPS1350

TOP SPEED: 34 knots

PRICE FROM: TBC

CONTACT: pershing-yacht.com

